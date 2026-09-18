At Peak of Daily Arrests, Al Khalifa Regime Speaks of "Legal Achievements"

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, the Minister of the Royal Court of Bahrain, on behalf of the King of this country, received Ali Ahmed Al-Derazi, the head of the National Institution for Human Rights. In this meeting, Al-Derazi presented to him the thirteenth annual report of this institution on Bahrain's legal efforts and developments in 2025.

In this meeting, the Minister of the Royal Court conveyed the King's greetings to the institution, its members, and its secretariat, and described the report as a sign of Bahrain's "achievements and continuous legal progress."

He said the King supports the strengthening of human rights, the rule of law, and justice.

Mar'at al-Bahrain went on to write in a sarcastic tone, “Yes, this is Bahrain; where people are arrested every day, yet with complete simplicity—or perhaps naivety and arrogance—they speak of 'legal achievement' and its report.”

This outlet added, “Which legal achievement are they celebrating, when arrests, summonses, and trials for expressing opinion and political and religious positions have not ended? Which 'continuous progress' can be spoken of, when a Bahraini citizen is still paying the price for his position, words, and religious and political activity?”

The problem is that official discourse not only paints reality beautifully but inverts it: it calls arrest a "legal measure," restriction "organization," and the closing of public space "support for the system," then asks the citizen to consider all of this a "legal achievement."

The irony is that the report goes to the Royal Court, and then the very power that decides in the security, judicial, legislative, and administrative apparatus praises it; as if it were an observer and neutral institution, not the one that is itself the main party responsible for this situation.

If the human rights situation in Bahrain is as good as they say, then why do arrests, summonses, and bans not end? Why is speaking risky? Why does any religious and political activity that goes beyond the set limit become a security case?

Bahrain does not need a report that praises itself; it needs real rights, rights that no longer require power to convince the people that their rights are respected. But for power to hold all decision-making levers and then receive a legal report that praises its claimed "achievements," and itself applaud for itself and that report, this is not a cure for the human rights crisis; it is an attempt to manage its own image.

In a country where people know well how far they can speak, official and repetitive talk about rights becomes like the most provocative question, “If these are legal achievements, then what does suppression look like?”

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