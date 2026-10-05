Health Ministry Says Gaza War Toll Reaches 74,237 Dead, 175,206 Wounded

ABNA24 - The death toll from the Israeli genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, which started on October 7, 2023, has surged to 74,237 martyrs, according to the health ministry on Sunday morning.

The ministry added that the total number of the wounded also surged to 175,206 people.

In its daily report, the health ministry said that hospitals received six civilian bodies and 18 wounded people over the past 24 hours, while three other people died of injuries sustained in previous attacks.

Since the ceasefire agreement took effect on October 10, 2025, at least 1,454 Palestinians have been killed, and 5,090 others have been injured.



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