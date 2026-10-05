Iran wins 5 golds at IOAA 2026, crowned world champion for 3rd consecutive year

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Iranian national astronomy and astrophysics team has secured five gold medals at the 19th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA 2026) in Hanoi, Vietnam, claiming the world championship title for the third consecutive year.

he prestigious international scientific competition, which took place from September 25 to October 5, brought together over 320 students from more than 66 countries across the globe.

Representing the Islamic Republic, students Sarina Alampour, Mohammad Hossein Hosseini, Hirbod Foodazi, Hossein Masoumi, and Arshia Mirshamsi Kakhki delivered a brilliant performance, with each member of the squad securing a gold medal in the tournament.

The sweeping victory once again showcased the scientific prowess of Iranian students on the global stage, cementing the country's position as the absolute world champion in the Olympiad for the third year in a row.

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