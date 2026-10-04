Hezbollah lawmaker urges Lebanon to protect right to self-defense

AhlulBayt News Agency: A Lebanese legislator from Hezbollah’s political wing has slammed the Beirut government over inaction in the face of incessant Israeli airstrikes and artillery shelling, stressing that statesmen must not deny the nation’s right to self-defense if they cannot protect the people against the ongoing aggression.

“Before any talks on a state monopoly on weapons and a choice between war and peace, the government must guarantee the security of state institutions in southern Lebanon,” Hassan Fadlallah, a member of the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc in the Lebanese Parliament, said on Saturday night.

He added that Hezbollah is ready to open negotiations over the national security strategy following the full withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces from the south.

Fadlallah then lashed out at the Beirut government for its policies vis-à-vis unfolding developments in southern Lebanon, criticizing its negligence in carrying out its obligations to the local population.

The Lebanese legislator also slammed the June framework agreement signed between Lebanon and the Israeli regime, noting that the deal was struck without consulting experts and is merely based on the “just sign” rule.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Fadlallah said the Islamic Republic of Iran has established a new deterrence equation in West Asia, adding that the Lebanese government should take advantage of this reality.

“The Lebanese government can be independent throughout negotiations [with Israel], but also make use of the bargaining power that Iran possesses,” the Hezbollah lawmaker pointed out.

Despite the ratification of a United States-facilitated framework agreement between the two sides on June 26, Israeli military strikes against Lebanon continue unabated.

The accord establishes a phased process for the removal of Israeli troops from Lebanese soil, concurrent with the stationing of Lebanese armed forces in the territories that are subsequently vacated.

The secretary-general of the Lebanese resistance movement, Sheikh Naim Qassem, has dismissed the agreement as illegitimate, unlawful, and humiliating.

Hezbollah launched military operations against Israel on March 2 in response to the US-Israeli aggression against Iran, repeated Israeli violations of the 2024 ceasefire, and Israel’s continued occupation of Lebanese territory in the south.

Since then, despite months of negotiations and the framework agreement, Israel has continued its military offensive against Lebanon.

Lebanese authorities report that these attacks have killed at least 4,386 people, caused 12,407 injuries, and forced the displacement of more than 1 million people since March 2.

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