Hezbollah Congratulates Iraq on US Troop Withdrawal After Two Decades

ABNA24 - The Lebanese Resistance movement, Hezbollah, has issued an official statement congratulating the religious leadership (Marja’iyya), government, and people of Iraq on the departure of American forces, asserting that the occupying troops have exited the country in humiliation after more than two decades of failure

.In its statement, Hezbollah declared that the US forces were compelled to withdraw following the total collapse of their geopolitical ambitions and their proven inability to break the resolve of the Iraqi nation.



The movement characterized the two-decade American presence as a period of persistent aggression, marked by assassinations, political hegemony, systematic repression, and the looting of national resources, which inflicted profound destruction and suffering upon the Iraqi people.



Hezbollah hailed the withdrawal as a “great and blessed historical victory,” emphasizing that this achievement would have been impossible without the steadfastness, courageous resistance, and immense sacrifices made by the Iraqi people, whose path was paved with the blood of thousands of martyrs and wounded.



The statement further asserted that this milestone serves as a definitive historical lesson: no matter how brutal an occupying power or its instruments of repression may be, it cannot subjugate free nations or shatter their collective will.



“The ultimate destiny of such powers is defeat, decline, and inevitable collapse when confronted by the awareness, steadfastness, and resistance of nations committed to their right to freedom, sovereignty, and independence,” the movement concluded.



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