General Qa'ani: US expelled from Iraq, suffered humiliating defeat against Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency: Commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), Brigadier General Esmaeil Qa’ani, says the United States has been expelled from Iraq and has suffered a humiliating defeat against Iran.

On Thursday, during a ceremony in Tehran commemorating the second anniversary of the martyrdom of the leaders of the Lebanese Resistance, including Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, Brigadier General Esmail Qa’ani said that Iran’s military victories and the active presence of the Iranian people signify the beginning of a new era in the meaning and approach to resistance.

Qa’ani said the Americans believed they could force Iran to surrender within four days or at most two weeks, but instead faced circumstances completely different from their calculations.

On Iraq, the IRGC Quds commander said, “This year’s anniversary is being observed at a time when the US, despite possessing vast resources and equipment, has been expelled from Iraq, and the Iraqi people are celebrating this victory, thanks to the resistance of the Iraqi nation and the heroes of the Resistance Front.”

He added that although conditions remain difficult, the Resistance Front is advancing by the grace and power of God. “Today we witness the unity of the arenas within the Resistance Front, with each of its components catching the enemy off guard through prudent planning and calculated actions.”

Referring to the Yemeni resistance, he said that Yemeni resistance forces had seized 5,400 square kilometers in the first phase of their operation and were on the verge of capturing more than 1,000 square kilometers.

Qa’ani stressed Muslim unity and support for oppressed peoples, saying the “belt of defense, independence and dignity” should be strengthened from Afghanistan to Yemen and from Iran to Gaza and Lebanon.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the IRGC Quds commander referred to Hezbollah, adding that Hezbollah had fought one of its toughest wars and that the Israeli regime had never suffered such unprecedented casualties throughout its ill-fated existence.

The Resistance Front continues its path with honor and pride, inspired by the blood of its martyrs and the course set by Martyr Nasrallah and Martyr Safieddine, he underlined.

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