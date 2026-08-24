Quds Force Commander: Palestinian cause from sea to river is more alive than ever

AhlulBayt News Agency: Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps’ (IRGC) Quds Force, Brigadier General Esmaeil Qa’ani, says the Palestinian cause, from the sea to the river, has never been more alive and attainable.

In a message on Sunday, Qa’ani said the expansion of settlements and the crimes committed by the Israeli regime are attempts to escape a deep military, security, political and social deadlock in the occupied territories and cannot conceal the regime’s strategic failures taking place since October 7, 2023.

He stressed that Palestine remains a living and unchanging ideal—one that, with God’s help, will endure until the victory of truth is achieved.

October 7, 2023 is the day when the Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas, launched attacks on southern Israel in response to the regime’s decades-long atrocities against the Palestinian people.

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