IRGC announces martyrdom of Sunni Basij volunteer in Zahedan

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Ground Force Quds Headquarters has announced the martyrdom of a Sunni member of the Basij volunteer force in Zahedan, Sistan and Baluchestan Province.

According to a statement from the public relations department of the Quds Force Headquarters, Nader Sarani Sakhi was killed by assailants in the Shir-Abad area of Zahedan on Sunday.

Expressing condolences to the family of the victim, the statement said the pure blood of the martyr would undoubtedly strengthen the resolve of security forces and the people to confront insecurity and criminals in the province and elsewhere in the country.

It also pledged to punish the perpetrators of this crime, saying the responsible agencies would follow up on the matter seriously.

The general public has been invited to attend the burial ceremony of Martyr Sarani Sakhi, who will be laid to rest on Tuesday (August 25, 2026), followed by a funeral procession.

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