Hamas condemns Israeli airstrike on Gaza children flying kites as fabricated pretext

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas has fiercely condemned the Zionist regime’s recent aerial bombardments and threats of mass forced displacement in the Gaza Strip, exposing the occupation’s use of children flying kites as a cynical and fabricated pretext to escalate its brutal war of extermination.

In a statement, Hamas denounced the terrorist occupation army’s airstrike on a densely populated area in central Gaza, which claimed the lives of three Palestinians, under the absurd claim that local children were playing with kites.

The movement described the strike as a further escalation in committing brutal crimes against the Palestinian people and a blatant disregard for international humanitarian laws and covenants.

Hamas emphasized that the threats emanating from the highest levels of the occupation government confirm a premeditated and calculated plan to continue its onslaught.

"The statements issued by the office of the head of the occupation government, war criminal Netanyahu, and his threat to target areas in Gaza, displace their residents, and use children's games as a pretext, confirm the premeditated intention to continue the aggression and proceed with the plans of displacement and genocide, using flimsy justifications," the movement stated.

Concluding its statement, Hamas called upon the US administration, mediating states, guarantors, and the UN Security Council to assume their legal and moral responsibilities.

The movement demanded that the international community condemn the terrorist occupation government's escalation, confront its brutal behavior, and compel it to adhere to the roadmap leading to a genuine ceasefire in Gaza.

Only through such decisive pressure, Hamas stressed, can the protection of civilians be ensured and the profound humanitarian suffering of the Palestinian people finally alleviated.

The escalation began when the Zionist regime issued a three-day ultimatum to halt the flying of kites near the border, threatening broad air assaults and the forced expulsion of Palestinians from their neighborhoods.

The occupation’s military affairs minister Israel Katz equated the children's toys to weapons of war, declaring that "a balloon is like a kite, and a kite is like a drone whether it carries explosives or not," in a transparent attempt to justify further bloodshed and collective punishment.

Rejecting the regime's malicious narrative and military posturing, Hamas earlier clarified that the kites, which were confirmed to carry no explosives, were simply launched by children seeking a semblance of normalcy in a war-torn enclave.

"The kites were launched from Gaza by children searching for their innocent childhood amid the rubble," noted Hamas political bureau member Bassem Naim.

He warned that the regime's threats and subsequent airstrikes were not about security, but rather a deliberate attempt to "unravel a ceasefire that the Palestinian side remains fully committed to."

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