Three Palestinians including four-year-old child martyred in Israeli strikes on Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Three Palestinians, including a four-year-old child, have been killed and several others wounded in Israeli strikes across the besieged Gaza Strip.

Gaza’s civil defense service said on Sunday that two Palestinians were killed when Israeli forces struck the al-Zawayda area in central Gaza.

The victims included four-year-old Mohammed Abdul Salam Hassan Taha.

“The two martyrs as well as several wounded were taken to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir el-Balah,” also in central Gaza, a civil defence medic told AFP news agency.

Another Israeli strike on the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza killed one Palestinian, rescuers said.

Palestinian news agency Wafa also reported a separate Israeli attack near the Maghazi refugee camp on Salah al-Din Street in central Gaza.

Israel also carried out new drone strikes on Khan Younis in southern Gaza, killing and wounding civilians, according to local sources.

Health officials said seven people wounded in the strikes were taken to Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis for treatment.

In a separate attack, an Israeli quadcopter targeted al-Shujaiyya neighbourhood, east of Gaza City, wounding several people, including a 33-year-old journalist.

The latest attacks came a day after an Israeli drone strike targeted the al-Hasanat family in central Gaza’s Deir al-Balah, killing one person and wounding several others.

The latest deaths bring to 1,286 the number of Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since the so-called ceasefire took effect on October 10, 2025, according to the besieged territory’s Health Ministry.

Since Israel’s genocidal war against Palestinians in Gaza began in October 2023, the regime has killed more than 73,400 Palestinians in the territory.

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