Le Monde: Tension Between Turkey, Israel Turned into Strategic Rivalry Over Regional Influence

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Le Monde, examining the escalation of disagreements between Turkey and the Zionist regime, announced that the tensions between the two sides are no longer limited to the issue of Gaza and Hamas, but now also encompass Syria, the military balance, and regional security arrangements; a rivalry intensified by the personal disagreements between Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Benjamin Netanyahu.

Relations between Turkey and the Zionist regime have become increasingly tense over the past three years, and Syria has become one of the main arenas of rivalry between the two sides. Following developments in Syria, the Zionist regime has expanded its military presence in parts of the country, while Turkey, which has had influence and military presence in northern Syria for years, is also seeking to strengthen its position.

In this context, the Zionist regime had claimed that Turkey intended to deploy its military forces at the Abu al-Zuhour airbase in southern Syria; an issue that was met with a military response from Tel Aviv, with the regime's fighter jets targeting the base on August 18.

Benjamin Netanyahu justified this attack by claiming a security threat arising from the possible deployment of Turkish forces, while the U.S. special envoy for Syria described the action as an "unnecessary escalation."

Gaza and the future of Hamas are also among the other points of disagreement between Ankara and Tel Aviv. Turkey, by joining South Africa's complaint against the Zionist regime at the International Court of Justice and supporting Palestinians, has adopted a position clearly opposed to Tel Aviv's policies.

In response, the Zionist regime, due to Turkey's close relations with Hamas, considers any Ankara role in Gaza's future as a threat to its interests; although Netanyahu was forced to accept Turkey's role in facilitating dialogue with Hamas during the 2025 ceasefire negotiations.

Le Monde also, referring to the political and electoral atmosphere of the occupied territories, believes that escalating tensions with Turkey could serve a political function for Netanyahu.

Meanwhile, Tel Aviv's opposition to the possible sale of U.S. F-35 fighter jets to Turkey, concerns about changes in the regional military balance, and warnings from Zionist regime military and security officials about Turkey's growing power and regional influence indicate that the disagreement between the two sides has entered a stage beyond the dispute over Gaza.

According to Le Monde, geographical proximity, Turkey's military capability, Ankara's growing influence, and the country's diplomatic role have confronted Tel Aviv with a new strategic challenge.

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