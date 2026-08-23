Martyrdom of Martyred Leader Drew Global Attention to Shiite School

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hojat al-Islam Sayyid Naqi Mehdi Zaidi, the Friday Prayer Leader of Taragarh, India, at the 40th-day ceremony of the martyred leader of the Islamic Revolution held in the city of Ajmer, stated, "The martyrdom of the martyred leader Grand Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei (may his soul be sanctified) has drawn global attention to the Shiite school more than ever before and has created a new wave of hope, awakening, and resilience in the Islamic world."

In his continued remarks, citing the holy verse, "And do not consider those who have been killed in the path of God as dead; rather, they are alive with their Lord, receiving provision," he spoke about the status and life of the martyrs and said, "According to the teachings of the Holy Quran and hadiths, the martyrs are alive, and their life is not limited to their own personal existence; rather, through their sacrifice and selflessness, they breathe new life into the body of the Ummah and influence the path of life and the movement of society."

This religious scholar, referring to the status of knowledge and martyrdom, added, "When knowledge and martyrdom are combined in a person, they will possess two types of life and permanence: the life of martyrdom and the life of knowledge and insight."

He further, praising the scholarly, jurisprudential, moral, and mystical character of the martyred leader, described him as one of the prominent figures of the contemporary era and said, "Grand Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei (may God be pleased with him) held an exceptional position in the fields of jurisprudence, ethics, and insight, and his scholarly works and spiritual personality can inspire future generations."

The Friday Prayer Leader of Taragarh, India, referring to the views of some seminary scholars about his spiritual status, added, "When great figures such as Ayatollah Behjat and Ayatollah Javadi Amoli speak about the spiritual and mystical station of a scholar, one can better understand the importance and scholarly and spiritual status of that figure."

Hojat al-Islam Naqi Mehdi Zaidi stated, "The martyrdom of the Supreme Leader has drawn global attention to the Shiite school more than ever before."

He added, "Today, more than ever, it is necessary to work with vigilance, seriousness, and greater planning in the scientific, intellectual, and cultural arenas, and to utilize the capacities created to introduce the teachings of Islam and the school of the AhlulBayt (a.s.)."

The Friday Prayer Leader of Taragarh, India, referring to the spiritual and jihadi spirit of the martyred leader, said, "He was always eager for martyrdom, and God Almighty eventually fulfilled this long-held wish, and that great figure was martyred by the criminals and enemies of humanity while fasting."

He stated, "The martyrdom of the martyred leader will have widespread and lasting effects on the region and the Islamic world, and the United States and its allies will face even greater disgrace before public opinion and free nations."

The Life of the Martyred Leader; A Model of Faith and Resilience

Continuing, referring to the dimensions of the martyred leader's personality, he stated, "His entire blessed life was full of faith, sincerity, piety, insight, courage, and resilience; characteristics that were clearly evident throughout his years of scholarly, religious, and social activity."

In another part of his remarks, Hojat al-Islam Naqi Mehdi Zaidi referred to the bitterness of losing the martyred leader and said, "Although parting with such a great figure is very bitter and heavy for us, his martyrdom has created new spirit and energy in the Islamic world and has generated a new wave of awakening and attention to the revival of Islamic values."

This Indian cleric added, "From this perspective, the martyrdom of the martyred leader is not merely a bitter event, but carries a message of hope, awakening, resistance, and resilience for the Islamic Ummah. God Almighty has promised that the future belongs to the oppressed, the wronged, and the deprived, and the martyred leader, through his life, struggle, and ultimately his martyrdom, demonstrated a clear example of the fulfillment of this divine promise."

In conclusion, he emphasized that it is now the duty of the followers of the school of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) to be present with greater seriousness in the scientific, cultural, and intellectual arenas, inspired by the life and ideals of the martyred leader, and to continue the path of awakening, unity, and dignity of the Islamic Ummah.

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