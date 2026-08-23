Is Bahrain's Judiciary Afraid of Confronting Scholars?

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Abdulghani Khanjar, the spokesperson for Bahrain's "Haq" movement, announced that the trial session of the detained scholars, held yesterday, lasted more than 13 hours.

In a post on the social media platform X, questioning why the judges were in one hall, the scholars in another, and the witnesses appeared via video link, he wrote, "Fear? Or fear of confronting the scholars and revealing the face of a politicized judiciary?"

Khanjar also referred to what he called a real comparison between the 2010 trial and the current trial of the scholars, and said, "In the 2010 trial, a strong defense team was formed that challenged the authorities; but today, in the trial of the scholars, the government has applied organized terrorism against the lawyers and has learned from past experience."

He added, "In this process, the authorities have punished dozens of lawyers to once again rebuild the judiciary as a tool in their hands and to limit or even paralyze the capabilities of lawyers."

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