Al Khalifa regime arrests another Hussaini preacher

AhlulBayt News Agency: Al-Khalifa regime security forces raid home of Sheikh Jassim al-Haddad, arrest him without warrant.

Security forces of the Al-Khalifa regime raided the home of Sheikh Jassim al-Haddad, a Hussaini preacher, in the Karana area and arrested him without presenting a judicial warrant.

The Public Prosecution of the Al-Khalifa regime decided to detain him for one week as part of ongoing investigations.

Meanwhile, regime security forces also arrested Khalil al-Qassab, a former prisoner, after raiding his home in the northern Sahla area. The arrest is linked to the case of the Jaw Prison incidents in 2015.

The Public Prosecution of the Al-Khalifa regime had also announced several days ago the arrest of three other citizens at sea, stating that they would be held in temporary detention until the completion of investigations.

Bahraini authorities have claimed that the three individuals failed to heed orders to stop from the Coast Guard patrol and allegedly collided with their vessel—claims put forward by the Public Prosecution.

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