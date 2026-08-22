Bahraini Human Rights Activist Criticizes Government Silence Over Hate-Mongering Against Shiites

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Sayyid Youssef al-Muhafaza, a Bahraini human rights activist, said that the continued official silence in the face of content published in cyberspace, which includes takfiri and provocative discourse against Bahrain's Shiites, has raised questions that require answers from officials.

He stated, "The organized management of electronic flies with limited political objectives is underway, aiming to undermine the national fabric and fuel sectarian discourse."

Al-Muhafaza added, "The government has adopted an openly selective approach in dealing with hate-mongering discourse, so that when this discourse targets groups that are already subject to discrimination and vilification due to their human rights activities, advocacy, or critical positions, it is overlooked."

He added, "When government-supported electronic flies want to vilify or excommunicate Bahrain's Shiites, they say in their tweets that Shiites are like Jews and Christians and are infidels. These are not accusations; Jews and Christians are followers of divine religions, and as Bahrainis, we live together with all religions, races, and nationalities, and we reject insulting them."

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