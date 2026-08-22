Democratic Leader: War Against Iran, Disaster. Waste of Taxpayers' Money

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The New York representative wrote on X on Friday night, "The 'epic failure operation' has been a disaster for the American people."

He added, "Taxpayer dollars should be used to make life more affordable for the American people, not to continue another endless war in the Middle East."

This explicit stance from one of the senior Democratic officials in the U.S. Congress comes as the U.S. administration has continued its military aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran in recent months but has faced a decisive and deterrent response from the country's armed forces.

These criticisms come at a time when, according to explicit admissions by American officials, the strategy of maximum pressure and the White House's military adventurism have not only brought no gains for U.S. interests but have also imposed heavy financial and military costs on Washington.

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