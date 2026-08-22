Sword of Execution Hangs Over Shiites of Qatif

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Human Rights Defense Committee once again called for the suspension of the execution process in Saudi Arabia and the immediate release of all ideological and political prisoners in the country's prisons.

The committee emphasized the necessity of respecting the fundamental rights of citizens and ensuring the elements of justice, which, according to the committee, are disregarded in Saudi Arabia's judicial system.

The committee also focused on the cases of a number of citizens of Qatif who face the risk of death sentences being issued and carried out, mentioning among them Hussain al-Marhoun, Reda al-Shayeb, Salem Abu Abdullah, and Muhammad Al Zahir.

According to the Human Rights Defense Committee, the sentences issued against these individuals have been handed down within the framework of vengeful settlements and unfair trials that lack the most basic standards of fair trial.

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