Israeli Drone Strikes Kill 6 Palestinians, Including Children, Across Gaza

ABNA24 - At least six Palestinians have been killed and several others, including children, been injured in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip, medical sources reported amid continued violations of a 2025 ceasefire.

On Tuesday, two Palestinians were killed and eight others injured when an Israeli drone targeted displaced people at the Halawa camp east of Jabalia in northern Gaza, a medical source told the Anadolu news agency. The wounded were taken to field hospitals at al-Shifa and al-Saraya.

In Gaza City, one Palestinian was killed and others injured when an Israeli drone struck the roof of a house on al-Nafaq Street in the al-Tuffah neighborhood.

Earlier, an Israeli airstrike had hit an apartment in the al-Nasr neighborhood west of Gaza City, killing two Palestinians and injuring several others, including children, according to a medical source at al-Shifa Hospital. Witnesses said an Israeli explosive-laden drone hovered over the area before the strike, which caused panic and set the apartment on fire. Local sources identified the two victims as Izz al-Din al-Beik and Muhannad Abu Foul.

In a joint statement, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Minister for Military Affairs Israel Katz said al-Beik was a commander of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas’ northern Gaza brigade.

In central Gaza, a Palestinian was killed by Israeli army gunfire on Salah al-Din Street east of Deir al-Balah, according to a medical source. Another Palestinian was seriously injured in an Israeli strike targeting a gathering near the al-Fakhoura Clinic at Jabalia refugee camp.

In southern Gaza, Palestinian Rania Saada died from serious wounds sustained several days earlier when Israeli forces opened fire on tents housing displaced people in al-Mawasi, Rafah.

Also on Tuesday, the Gaza government media office said Israeli forces had violated the ceasefire 5,147 times since it took effect, killing 1,421 Palestinians and wounding 4,983 others. It also reported 198 detentions or abductions. Gaza’s health ministry separately put the death toll from ceasefire violations at 1,422, with 4,996 injured.

The ceasefire took effect in October 2025 with the stated aim of ending the Israeli regime’s war of genocide against Gaza that had already claimed the lives of tens of thousands of Palestinians since its onset two years earlier.



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