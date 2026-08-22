American Psychiatrist: “I Have Never Seen a Mentally Ill Patient as Severely Ill as Trump!”

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The abnormal behavior, constant lying, and contradictions of Donald Trump, the criminal President of the United States, are discussed in all circles, and even senior American officials and medical scientists acknowledge the abnormality of Trump's mental state.

John Gartner, a professor of psychiatry at Johns Hopkins University and a political psychology analyst, in an interview in response to the question, "How do you know Trump really has a mental illness?" said, "Honestly, in 40 years of clinical work and nearly 30 years of teaching psychiatric residents, I have never encountered a patient as severely ill as Donald Trump."

"What has made the situation critical now is his delusions of becoming a military conqueror. He compares himself to Napoleon, Alexander the Great, and Caesar. Well, what do all these men have in common? Aside from being great men of history, they were all military conquerors. And in my opinion, he is laying the groundwork; he is preparing our minds for a nuclear war."

"He wants to be the first to push the button himself, because that would record him as the most powerful and destructive military leader in human history; and this is precisely what gives him pleasure. Because of his sadism, he really derives immense pleasure from destroying everything, harming people, and feeling power through this."

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