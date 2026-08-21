Statement of 12 Arab, Islamic Countries Condemning Israeli Settlements, Attack on Syria

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The foreign ministers of 12 Arab and Islamic countries, in a joint statement, condemned Israel's illegal settlement policy in the occupied Palestinian territories.

According to this report, they condemned settlement activities in occupied East Jerusalem, settler crimes against Palestinians, and the occupation authorities' support for these actions.

The statement emphasized support for efforts to ensure accountability and impose sanctions against the perpetrators of settlement activities.

The foreign ministers of the 12 Arab and Islamic countries also called on the Security Council to take immediate action to halt the expansion of illegal settlements.

They also condemned Israel's airstrikes on the Abu al-Zuhour military base in northwestern Syria, considering them a clear violation of Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The statement also warned that such attacks by Israel could undermine Syria's efforts to restore security, and that Israel's continued violations of Syria's sovereignty could lead to the threat of escalating tensions.

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