America's New Strategy Against Iran; Economic Warfare Using Arab States as Sword

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): With the effective withdrawal of the United States from the military war against Iran, Washington has distanced itself from direct confrontation and has also removed the Zionist regime from this field. Instead, it has passed the problems on to the Persian Gulf Arab countries, one after another, under explicit U.S. pressure, entering into conflict with Iran.

According to a report by the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar, these conflicts have now manifested in the form of a full-fledged economic war. A war that apparently aims to achieve what months of direct military conflict, whether extensive or intermittent, could not accomplish.

Washington adopted this strategy immediately after signing the memorandum of understanding with Tehran on June 18. An agreement with which the United States was not satisfied. For this reason, it tried to force the Sultanate of Oman to open the southern route of the Strait of Hormuz adjacent to Oman's coast to neutralize Iran's possible gains from this memorandum. Gains that were the result of the war's failure to overthrow the Islamic Republic system or force it to change its behavior. The war, contrary to the wishes of the United States and the Zionist regime, ultimately led to the further strengthening of Iran's power and the hardening of its positions.

Although Oman effectively had no choice in this action and was forced to accept it under pressure, the result was the same. With Muscat's acceptance of U.S. pressure, a disagreement formed between Oman and Tehran. Ultimately, this path was closed with fire.

Afterward, Washington tried to push Riyadh to resume the war with Sana'a. Although it was Yemen's armed forces that initially imposed the blockade on Saudi Arabia, from the Yemenis' perspective, this action was a natural response to the blockade that Saudi Arabia, with U.S. support, had imposed.

According to Yemeni assessments, the current war is at least aimed at preventing Yemenis from using the Bab al-Mandab Strait and exerting pressure through it on global oil supply, whether to achieve the Yemeni people's demand for lifting the blockade or to participate in the broader regional battle.

But the strongest blow from the United States came through the UAE, a country that two days ago announced the suspension of all its commercial and financial interactions with Iran until further notice. Additionally, measures were also taken against Iranians residing in this country. Tehran considered this action a sign of a dangerous escalation of tensions and accused Abu Dhabi of moving in line with Washington and Tel Aviv and within the framework of their aggression against Iran.

All these developments occur as the Mecca Pact is also taking shape; a coalition that America is trying to turn into a weight against Iran in the post-war Persian Gulf, and is seeking to include Egypt and other countries as well.

What has been said clearly shows that the United States has effectively withdrawn from its failed war and has returned to old tools of pressure, this time with greater intensity and by directly involving regional countries in this process.

Washington has also removed the Zionist regime from the equation, after this regime's presence was one of the direct factors in the failure of the war against Iran.

Now it seems that the campaign to resume maximum pressure is part of the war of attrition and power struggle that America has initiated, and in the current situation, instead of accepting defeat, it is the only option available to it.

Perhaps one of the factors encouraging Washington to continue this path is the apparent success in containing oil prices. Prices that remain high but have not crossed the $100 mark. Americans believe they can tolerate such prices, especially by reducing the level of direct tension in the Persian Gulf until the midterm elections, and think that American citizens will eventually get used to these prices.

But has America abandoned its major projects for dominating the region? Projects pursued through various paths, including the controlled expansion of the Zionist regime and the activation of relations with major regional powers such as Turkey and Pakistan.

It seems the current battle will not last long, because the Persian Gulf countries, both economically and militarily, cannot withstand such a war, especially since no one knows how Iran will react to these actions.

Therefore, it is likely that not much time will pass before Saudi Arabia comes under pressure as a result of the war with Yemen, and the UAE pays a heavy price for its actions against Iran.

After this temporary battle, which may continue until the U.S. midterm elections and the Zionist regime's elections, other options, whether in the form of some kind of agreement and compromise or a new war, will likely be back on the table.

Washington will not easily accept that the price of ending the war with Tehran is losing all the gains it believes it has made since October 7, let alone losing more than that.

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