Yemen downs Saudi ScanEagle reconnaissance drone over Hajjah province

AhlulBayt News Agency: Yemen’s Armed Forces have downed a Saudi reconnaissance drone over the northwestern Yemeni province of Hajjah, according to a military source.

The source identified the aircraft as a ScanEagle unmanned aerial vehicle and said it was shot down while conducting a surveillance mission over Hajjah, Yemen’s official SABA news agency reported on Sunday.

The source did not provide further details about the weapon used or the circumstances surrounding the operation.

The incident came days after the Armed Forces announced three new military equations for their confrontation with Saudi Arabia amid renewed tensions between Sana’a and Riyadh.

In a statement last Wednesday, the servicemen said the first equation comprised “blockade for blockade,” while the second would involve “striking Saudi military buildups wherever they are.” The third equation, according to the forces, centered on “protecting Yemen’s sovereignty and confronting any enemy incursions.”

Saudi Arabia triggered the escalation last month by attacking Sana’a International Airport.

Following the strike, the Armed Forces declared that a 2022 truce with Riyadh had effectively collapsed. They also announced a naval blockade on the kingdom in retaliation for a siege imposed by Riyadh on the impoverished nation for 12 consecutive years.

The forces subsequently announced several operations against Saudi-linked vessels in the Red Sea.

Simultaneously with imposing the blockade, Saudi Arabia and its allies launched a devastating war against Yemen with military, political, and logistical support from the United States and certain Western countries.

The war went on to claim the lives of tens of thousands of Yemenis. Saudi Arabia, however, has failed to achieve its stated primary objective of restoring Riyadh-friendly officials to power in Yemen.

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