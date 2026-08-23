Yemen FM condemns US sanctions on Hezbollah as support for Israeli occupation

ABNA24 - Yemen’s Sanaa-based Foreign Ministry said U.S. sanctions imposed on Hezbollah and the Lebanese resistance constitute support for Israeli occupation, describing the move as part of an overt division of roles among “Zionist” actors.

In a statement on Saturday, the ministry affirmed that the sanctions and other U.S. measures are illegal and constitute clear violations of international laws governing relations between states.

“When the Israeli occupation fails to achieve a military resolution, the Americans step in to complete the role,” the statement said, arguing that the U.S. move reflects the Israeli occupation’s aggression failure.

The ministry reiterated that targeting Hezbollah and the Lebanese resistance at this stage, regardless of the party involved, amounts to direct assistance to Israel and active participation in its alleged crimes.

The statement concluded by urging Lebanon’s authorities to study history carefully, warning that siding with the occupation would ultimately lead to defeat.



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