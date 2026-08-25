Netherlands boycotts Eurovision 2027 over Israeli occupation’s participation

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Netherlands has announced a boycott of the 2027 Eurovision Song Contest, protesting Israeli occupation’s continued participation and marking its second consecutive boycott.

Dutch public broadcaster officials said international disputes are increasingly affecting the contest and undermining its neutrality and independence, describing Eurovision as becoming a platform for division.

The Netherlands had also boycotted the 2026 edition, alongside Iceland, Spain, Ireland and Slovenia. Spain, Ireland and Slovenia additionally declined to broadcast the 2026 contest.

Around 131 million people watched Eurovision 2026, about 35 million fewer than the previous year.

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