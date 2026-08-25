Yemeni army targets Saudi oil tanker in Red Sea

AhlulBayt News Agency: The spokesperson for Yemen’s armed forces announced on Monday that a Saudi oil tanker was targeted in the northern Red Sea, off the coast of Yanbu.

Brigadier General Yahya Saree said that Yemeni forces successfully struck the Saudi oil tanker Amzan with a ballistic missile. The vessel was directly and precisely hit, resulting in a fire onboard.

The statement added that several other ships in the area came under attack and were forced to flee.

The attack was carried out as part of the armed forces’ decision to ban Saudi maritime navigation and reinforce the “siege-for-siege” equation, according to the statement.

In a second operation, the Yemeni army also targeted Saudi forces in the Al-Kanais region with a number of ballistic missiles and drones, killing and wounding dozens, including commanders and officers. The strikes also caused fires and destroyed several weapons depots, according to the statement.

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