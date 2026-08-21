Hezbollah: U.S. Has No Moral or Legal Authority to Sanction, Categorize Others

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hezbollah, in response to the statements of the U.S. Treasury and State Departments, announced that the U.S. government has no moral or legal authority to categorize others or grant them certificates of nationalism, and that the country's bloody and criminal record places it in the position of the mother of terrorism in the world.

Hezbollah stated in a statement, "The U.S. government yesterday, through its Treasury and State Departments, claimed that Hezbollah is under the control of the Quds Force, and used this claim to justify the re-listing of Hezbollah on the sanctions list; a decision that in reality is nothing but another link in the continuous policies of U.S. administrations to target the resistance, its society, social environment, and supporters, and to besiege and exert political, financial, and security pressure on them; a policy pursued with the aim of ensuring the security of the Zionist enemy, consolidating its occupation in southern Lebanon, and paving the way for the implementation of its expansionist plans and ambitions in the region."

The movement added, "This old-new decision by the U.S. Treasury Department once again shows that a government that has always used sanctions as a tool to impose its domination and will on countries and nations continues to deal with Lebanon from a paternalistic position."

Hezbollah continued, "Instead of obliging the Zionist regime to withdraw from southern Lebanon, stop its aggressions, blowing up houses, destroying farms, and killing Lebanese, the United States has turned to besieging the Lebanese people and is trying to strip Lebanon of all its elements of power. Through this, America seeks to create chaos inside Lebanon and divert the path of confrontation with the Zionist enemy in another direction."

Hezbollah also emphasized, "We are not waiting for anyone's certificate about our Lebanese identity and patriotism. The sacrifice of thousands of martyrs who gave their lives for Lebanon and its people, and the long history of resistance, confronting occupation, and defending the country's land and sovereignty, are the true evidence of our Lebanese identity."

The movement added, "Our close and brotherly relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran are a relationship we are proud of; because Iran stood by Lebanon, supported it, and helped in the liberation of the land, the restoration of its sovereignty and rights. Iran has remained by Lebanon's side at all stages and through all crises, and was among the first countries to participate in the reconstruction of devastated areas during the Zionist regime's aggression in the July 2006 war."

Hezbollah emphasized, "The U.S. government has no moral or legal authority to categorize others or grant them certificates of nationalism. The bloody and criminal record of this country, from Vietnam to Afghanistan and Iraq, its unlimited support for genocide in Gaza, covering up the crimes of the Zionist regime and its killing and destruction in Lebanon, Yemen, and Syria, America's aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran, its violation of all international laws and treaties, and its disregard for all human and moral values, places America in the position of the mother of terrorism in the world."

The statement adds, "By turning the world into a law of the jungle, where the strong devour the weak, America has lost any right to introduce itself as the judge of the world and its nations."

Hezbollah concluded by emphasizing, "All these oppressive sanctions and classifications will not prevent us from adhering to the option of resistance and the right of Lebanon and the Lebanese to defend their land, sovereignty, and wealth, nor will they change the reality; a resistance that has been, is, and will remain an essential part of Lebanon's history, present, and future."

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