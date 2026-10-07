Yemeni Missile Attacks Disrupt Air Traffic and Flights Across Saudi Arabia

ABNA24 - The U.S. travel and tourism magazine Condé Nast Traveler reported widespread disruptions and delays to air traffic in Saudi Arabia, including flights between Riyadh and other Gulf countries, following missile attacks launched from Yemen.

In a report, the American magazine said the missile strikes launched from Yemeni territory directly affected the safety and operation of air traffic in Saudi airspace, prompting several international and regional airlines to take precautionary and exceptional measures in response to the emergency security situation.

The report noted that flydubai faced repeated cancellations of flights to the city of Abha this week, while some flights were forced to divert and make emergency landings at other airports, including King Fahd International Airport in Dammam.

Meanwhile, several global airlines continued to suspend flights to the Saudi capital, Riyadh, and the city of Dammam, including Dutch carrier KLM and Turkish airline Pegasus, amid growing security risks to air navigation in the region.

The management of King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and other Saudi airports urged passengers traveling to destinations affected by the developments to contact their airlines directly before heading to the airports to avoid disruption caused by emergency changes and cancellations.



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