AhlulBayt News Agency: Speaking at a press conference at the Gilgit Press Club alongside religious scholars and social figures, Shirazi said the people of Yemen had, over the past three years, supported the oppressed people of Gaza, Lebanon and Iran through their actions against Israel.

He said the latest aggression against Yemen was, in reality, an attempt to weaken and eliminate the resistance front supporting Gaza.

Shirazi maintained that the ongoing conflict in Yemen was fundamentally an internal Yemeni matter and that no external power had the right to intervene aggressively in the country. He warned that military action against Muslim countries would further escalate tensions in the region and run counter to the collective interests of the Muslim world, potentially creating greater instability.

He urged Pakistan not to become part of any aggressive action against a fellow Muslim country. He recalled that Pakistan’s parliament had previously adopted a responsible position on similar issues, calling for efforts to reduce tensions among Muslim countries and resolve disputes through political and diplomatic means.

The ISO Pakistan president called on the government to bring the situation in Yemen before parliament and adopt a clear and principled position that reflects public sentiment, Pakistan’s national interests and the unity of the Muslim world.

He stressed that Pakistan should not participate in any measure that could undermine the country’s sovereignty, national interests or unity among Muslim nations.

Shirazi also warned that if the Pakistani government failed to adopt an appropriate and principled position on the issue, the country’s people and students would organize nationwide protests to voice their opposition.

Participants in the press conference said the world had witnessed over the past three years the conduct of institutions that claim to champion global peace, as well as powers that portray themselves as civilized. They said the deaths of thousands of people, the ongoing destruction in Gaza and wars imposed on various countries in the region had exposed what they described as double standards within the international system.

They argued that, under the current circumstances, the path to success for the Muslim world lay in internal unity, mutual solidarity and rejection of colonial interference.

The participants expressed concern that some Muslim countries were still being used to advance US interests against other Muslim nations, contributing to greater tension and instability across the region.

They pledged that Pakistan’s politically conscious students would continue their peaceful and democratic struggle for the country’s sovereignty, support for Palestine and oppressed peoples worldwide, Muslim unity and opposition to imperial intervention.

If you want, I can also make this more neutral and Reuters-style, while keeping all the statements attributed to Syed Amin Shirazi.