Pakistani cleric: Muslims would be among world's leading powers if adhering to Quran

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ayatollah Hafiz Seyyed Riaz Hussain Najafi says Muslims would be among the world's leading powers today if they adhered to Quranic teachings, stresses service to humanity and ethical principles

Ayatollah Hafiz Seyyed Riaz Hussain Najafi, head of the Wifaq-ul-Madaris al-Shia in Pakistan, has emphasized that acting on Quranic teachings, serving the people, and adhering to ethical principles are among the main factors behind individual and social prosperity.

Delivering his Friday prayer sermons at the Imam Ali (AS) Grand Mosque of Jamia al-Muntazar seminary in Lahore, Pakistan, Ayatollah Najafi stressed the Holy Quran's role in elevating humanity and advancing Islamic societies.

He said the Quran was revealed to bring humanity to the highest levels of perfection, adding: "If Muslims had acted on its teachings, they would today be among the world's superior powers and would rule the world."

Referring to the comprehensiveness of the Holy Quran, he stated that it addresses human needs and offers solutions for spiritual and physical ailments, as its divine guidance can help people confront life's problems and challenges.

Citing a saying from Imam Zain al-Abidin (AS), Ayatollah Najafi added: "When a person is alone and has no companion or helper, they should open the Quran, for the word of God will be their best companion and helper."

He noted that while the Torah was not accessible to all and the Gospel mostly contained sermons and advice, the Holy Quran was revealed to bring humanity to the pinnacle of perfection—and humanity's true perfection lies in following its teachings.

In another part of his remarks, the head of Wifaq-ul-Madaris al-Shia emphasized the importance of ethics and social relations, saying a person must observe their behavior and interactions with others to understand their own standing and character.

He added that every person's worth depends on how useful they are to others, and therefore each individual should ask how beneficial their existence is to those around them and to society.

Ayatollah Najafi stressed the importance of serving the people, saying: "Every person can do things for themselves, but true value lies in taking a step for others and striving to solve their problems."

The Lahore Friday prayer leader said: "When a needy person comes to you, strive as much as possible to meet their need, for a small act of help is better than depriving them of any assistance. In truth, a person's worth depends on their benevolence and kindness to others."

Ayatollah Najafi also addressed growing concerns about disease, identifying poor nutrition as a contributing factor to physical problems. He stressed the need to pay attention to Quranic teachings and the guidance of the Ahlul Bayt (AS) regarding nutrition.

He criticized the influence of Western culture on the dietary patterns of Islamic societies, saying that distancing oneself from religious teachings in lifestyle and nutrition has had adverse consequences for human health.

In conclusion, the head of Wifaq-ul-Madaris al-Shia emphasized the Holy Quran's role in human prosperity, noting: "A person's true life depends on acting on the Quran's teachings; but many people, instead of following these teachings, live according to their own desires and personal preferences."

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