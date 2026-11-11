Ayatollah Bashir Hussain Najafi Meets Allama Shabbir Hasan Maisami, Praises Religious and Welfare Services in Pakistan

AhlulBayt News Agency: Grand Ayatollah Sheikh Bashir Hussain Najafi has met with Allama Dr Shabbir Hasan Maisami, Central Secretary-General of the Shia Ulema Council Pakistan, and praised the religious, community, social and welfare activities being carried out across Pakistan. The senior cleric also prayed for their continued success and further achievements.

Allama Dr Shabbir Hasan Maisami, who travelled from Pakistan, visited the office of Grand Ayatollah Sheikh Bashir Hussain Najafi in Najaf Ashraf, accompanied by Hujjat al-Islam wal-Muslimeen Sheikh Mujeer Muhammad Maisami, representative of the Leader and Director of the Office of the Quaid-e-Millat-e-Jafaria Pakistan in Najaf, along with other office members. The Grand Ayatollah's son welcomed the visiting delegation.

During the meeting, Grand Ayatollah Sheikh Bashir Hussain Najafi warmly received Allama Dr Shabbir Hasan Maisami, embraced him and expressed his special affection and respect.

The Grand Ayatollah appreciated Allama Maisami's religious, community and social services, commending his efforts and repeatedly praying for his continued success in serving the community.

Religious and Community Services Across Pakistan

Allama Dr Shabbir Hasan Maisami briefed the Grand Ayatollah on the religious, community, social and welfare activities being carried out throughout Pakistan under the patronage of Allama Syed Sajid Ali Naqvi, Quaid-e-Millat-e-Jafaria Pakistan.

Highlighting the achievements in various fields of service, he reported that construction work on more than 54 mosques had been undertaken in different parts of Pakistan during 2026.

He also provided details of the deployment of religious preachers at 2,800 locations during the holy month of Ramadan and the organisation of mourning gatherings (Majalis-e-Aza) at 3,500 locations during the first ten days of Muharram.

These initiatives aim to strengthen religious awareness and promote the teachings and knowledge of the Ahl al-Bayt (AS).

Welfare Initiatives and Access to Clean Drinking Water

Discussing welfare activities, Allama Maisami said that effective projects were also underway to provide clean drinking water to people in areas of Pakistan facing severe shortages of safe water.

According to him, approximately three million people benefit from these clean-water initiatives every day.

Grand Ayatollah Sheikh Bashir Hussain Najafi highly appreciated these religious, community and welfare services, describing them as commendable.

He particularly praised efforts to construct mosques, promote religious awareness, address public needs and provide access to clean drinking water, recognising the importance of these initiatives in meeting essential human needs.