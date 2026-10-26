Photos: Grand Ayatollah Sheikh Bashir Najafi Leads Annual Fatimiyya Mourning Procession in Najaf

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Grand Ayatollah Sheikh Hafiz Bashir Hussain Najafi led the annual Fatimiyya mourning procession from the Central Office in Najaf Ashraf to the Holy Shrine of Imam Ali (A.S), marking the 13th of Jumada al-Awwal, observed in one of the narrations as the martyrdom anniversary of Lady Fatimah al-Zahra (S.A). The mourning procession witnessed the participation of distinguished scholars, senior clerics, seminary teachers, and students of the Hawza Ilmiyya, alongside believers who had travelled from several Islamic countries. A large number of mourners from various Iraqi provinces also took part, including tribal sheikhs and representatives of diverse segments of society.