Najaf-Based Shahre Ilm Marks First Anniversary

AhlulBayt News Agency: The institute also released its annual performance report, highlighting nearly three million social media views in the past 90 days and the participation of around 1,000 students from 46 cities in online courses.

The gathering reviewed the institute’s achievements over the past year and discussed plans for the coming year. Hujjat-ul-Islam wal-Muslimeen Maulana Sheikh Jafar Ali Yasoobi, the institute’s patron and representative of Grand Ayatollah Syed Ali Sistani, attended the event and shared guidance and advice with participants. Future initiatives were discussed under his guidance.

Participants reaffirmed their commitment to promoting the teachings of the Ahlul Bayt (peace be upon them) with sincerity, discipline and cooperation.

Digital Outreach and Educational Activities

According to the institute’s first-year report, Shahre Ilm carried out a range of activities in social media outreach, online religious education, translation, authorship, and the research and review of scholarly material.

Videos and educational posts published across its social media platforms received approximately three million views over the previous 90 days, reflecting the reach of its digital efforts to disseminate the teachings of the Ahlul Bayt.

Online Religious and Training Courses

During its first year, the institute organised eight online religious and educational courses through WhatsApp, attracting approximately 1,000 male and female students from Pakistan and other regions. Participants represented a total of 46 cities.

The courses covered a range of religious and academic subjects, including Islamic jurisprudence and practical rulings, Islamic beliefs, fasting regulations, Zakat al-Fitra, Quranic recitation rules (Tajweed), responding to religious doubts, the significance of Ghadir, and the events of Karbala.

Online examinations were held at the end of each course. Successful participants received certificates of recognition and symbolic prizes.

The report stated that approximately 84 per cent of students who took the examinations scored 70 or above out of 100, reflecting their academic performance in the courses.

Progress in Translation and Publication

The institute’s translation and publication department completed the translation, printing and distribution of two religious and scholarly books during its initial three months of activity.

Approximately 200 copies of a book addressing questions and misconceptions concerning Ghadir were produced. A further 2,000 copies of a book on Salat al-Layl (the night prayer), Salat al-Ghufayla, and Salat al-Wahsha (the prayer associated with the night of burial) were printed and distributed among the faithful.

Academic Review Before Publication

The report also highlighted the institute’s procedures for maintaining the accuracy and quality of its publications. Religious and scholarly materials, social media posts, graphic designs and videos are submitted to relevant teachers for review before publication. The process is intended to verify the content, references and academic substance of the material.

Volunteer Service and Religious Commitment

According to the institute, individuals working across its various departments contribute their services out of religious commitment and in the hope of divine reward, without receiving financial compensation. Certain specialised and technical tasks, however, are undertaken for limited payment when necessary.

Concluding its report, Shahre Ilm Institute reaffirmed that its activities would continue beyond its first-year achievements. It pledged to present religious knowledge in an organised and accessible manner and to expand efforts to make the teachings of the Ahlul Bayt available to a wider audience through various educational and digital platforms.