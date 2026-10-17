Photos: Funeral procession of the former Friday prayer leader of Birjand held at Razavi Holy Shrine

AhlulBayt News Agency: The body of Hojjatoleslam Hossein Sadeghi, the former Friday prayer leader of Birjand, was carried in a funeral procession on Tuesday (October 13, 2026) with the presence of a group of scholars, seminary and university professors, and pilgrims and residents in the Kowsar Courtyard of the Holy Shrine of Imam Reza (a.s.). After the funeral prayer was led by Ayatollah Seyyed Ahmad Alamolhoda, he was laid to rest in the Dar al-Hujjah portico.