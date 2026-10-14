Imam Hussain Shrine continues expansion of Al-Rashad Teaching Hospital in Baghdad

ABNA24 - The Department of Engineering and Technical Projects at the Imam Hussain Holy Shrine continues to execute the expansion project of Al-Rashad Teaching Hospital in the capital, Baghdad. The initiative involves constructing five specialized buildings aimed at supporting the public health sector and enhancing the efficiency of services provided to patients.

In a statement obtained by the Official Website, the department stated that "under the directives of the Representative of the Supreme Religious Authority, Sheikh Abdul-Mahdi Al-Karbalai, and the Secretary-General, Mr. Hassan Rashid Al-Abaiji, the Department of Engineering and Technical Projects at the Imam Hussain Holy Shrine continues to carry out the expansion project of Al-Rashad Teaching Hospital in the capital, Baghdad, which encompasses the construction of five specialized buildings to support the public healthcare sector and elevate the efficiency of patient services."

It explained that "the project includes four inpatient wards and an administrative building, with a total capacity of 100 beds," noting that "work is progressing rapidly to complete all structures according to the scheduled timeline."

The department added that "the project is being executed over a total area of 6,000 square meters, with 1,000 square meters allocated to each ward, while the administrative building occupies an area of 2,000 square meters," pointing out that "the engineering designs were prepared by the Baghdad Health Directorate in accordance with approved international standards for specialized hospitals."

It further noted that "the rooms feature high-level safety systems that cater to the nature of the medical cases, utilizing impact- and shatter-resistant safety glass. Additionally, the rooms are free of any exposed electrical outlets to ensure patient safety, while being equipped with central air conditioning and early fire alarm systems."

It pointed out that "the administrative building houses staff offices, meeting rooms, and halls dedicated to psychological rehabilitation, alongside a cafeteria, dining areas, and green spaces that will be distributed according to the final approved plans."

It is worth noting that this project comes as part of a series of humanitarian and developmental initiatives undertaken by the Imam Hussain Holy Shrine to support health institutions across various Iraqi governorates and alleviate congestion in specialized government hospitals.



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