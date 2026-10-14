Imam Hussein Shrine Begins Construction of Madinat al-Ilm School in Nigeria

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Ashab al-Kisa Centre, affiliated with the Imam Hussein Holy Shrine in Karbala, Iraq, has laid the foundation stone for Madinat al-Ilm School in Nigeria, marking a new step in its efforts to expand educational and training activities across Africa.

Sheikh Ahmed al-Tarfi, head of the Ashab al-Kisa Centre, said the centre’s International Guidance Department, which operates under the Imam Hussein Shrine, had launched the school construction project as part of its ongoing educational mission and its efforts to broaden services in African communities.

He described the initiative as a new phase in expanding the centre’s educational activities in Nigeria. The project is expected to increase educational opportunities for students and help establish a learning environment that supports the development of their abilities and potential.

Through its various centres and institutions, the Imam Hussein Holy Shrine continues to pursue educational initiatives in Iraq and other countries, focusing on promoting knowledge, strengthening community service programmes, and supporting the education and development of younger generations.

The establishment of Madinat al-Ilm School reflects these efforts to extend educational services beyond Iraq and provide further learning opportunities for students in Nigeria.