Saudi airstrikes leave 29 dead and wounded in the past 24 hours

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Yemen's Ministry of Health announced that following Saudi airstrikes on residential areas and civilian targets in the country over the past 24 hours, 29 people have been killed and wounded, including women and children.

According to the ministry's statement published on Friday, 14 people were killed and 15 others were wounded in these strikes. Most of the victims were in Taiz province.

In this regard, the branch of the National Human Rights Organization in Taiz province condemned the Saudi airstrikes on residential areas and civilian centers in several districts of the province.

In a statement, this body announced that Saudi fighter jets carried out three airstrikes. The first strike targeted the communications network in the Al-Karif Al-Majasha area, located in Maqbanah district, as a result of which a child was killed and four people, including a woman, were wounded.

In the second strike, the central prison of Al-Mokha district was targeted, and two prisoners were severely wounded. The third strike also targeted a residential house in the Al-Masahin area of Al-Shamaytayn district, which, according to this body, led to the martyrdom of eight members of one family, mostly women and children.

According to this statement, the residential areas and villages of Hayfan district were also targeted by artillery and mortar attacks. Following the impact of a mortar shell on a house in the Al-Amour area, a girl was killed and her mother and sister were severely wounded. Also, as a result of a mortar shell hitting the Wadi Saqam area in the same district, a citizen lost his life and his son was wounded. A woman was also injured in an attack on the Al-Abous area in Hayfan district.

On the other hand, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, the spokesman of Yemen's armed forces, announced that Saudi Arabia has carried out 93 airstrikes and missile attacks against the country over the past 24 hours.

In a statement, Saree said these attacks targeted civilian areas and targets in Sanaa and the provinces of Al-Jawf, Taiz, Saada, Marib, Dhamar, Hajjah, Ibb, and Lahj.

According to the spokesman of Yemen's armed forces, F-15 and Typhoon fighter jets were used in these attacks, which took off from the Khamis Mushait and Taif bases; missile attacks were also carried out from the Najran and Jizan areas.

He also announced that the total number of Saudi airstrikes and missile attacks since the start of the escalation of attacks against Yemen has reached 3,689.

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