Pentagon raises US military death toll linked to Iran war to 23

ABNA24 - The US Department of War (Pentagon) has officially put the number of American service members killed in connection with the military aggression against Iran at 23, following the addition of two new fatalities to its casualty list.

Pentagon said one of the two newly reported soldiers died of an illness, while the cause of death of the second has not yet been disclosed and remains under investigation.

With these latest additions, more than half of the fatalities recorded in the Pentagon's reported figures are now classified as non-combat deaths. Of the 23 service members killed, 11 died in combat, while the remaining 12 are classified as non-combat fatalities.

According to the Pentagon's Defense Casualty Analysis System, another 865 US service members have been wounded in the conflict since the war against Iran began in late February.



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