"Al-Salat Mi'raj al-Mu'min" translated published in Russian

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): With the efforts of the General Directorate of Cultural Services and Publications of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, the book "Al-Salat Mi'raj al-Mu'min" by Mustafa Qasir has been translated and published in Russian.

This work is a brief guide on teaching the quality of performing the prayer obligation.

The group of authors of this work has set newly obligated individuals as its main audience and, using images, has tried to teach in a simple manner the preliminaries, conditions, rulings, remembrances, and invalidators. This small book begins by naming the principles and branches of religion and the preliminaries of prayer, and then addresses the subject of purity and explains the conditions for the validity, quality, and invalidators of wudu, and then how to perform tayammum, the time when tayammum becomes obligatory, the things on which tayammum is valid, and its conditions of validity and invalidators. Following that, the conditions of the worshipper's clothing, the times of prayers, the qibla, the adhan and iqama, the quality of praying, the obligatory acts and pillars of prayer, the invalidators, and the valid doubts in prayer are explained.

The book "Al-Salat Mi'raj al-Mu'min" has been translated into Russian by Shams al-Din Aliyev and published in 85 pages in a royal format.

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