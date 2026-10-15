Karbala Shrine Servants Honoured at Religious Gathering at Jamia-tul-Zahra 

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Jamia-tul-Zahra in Skardu hosted a spiritual gathering in the presence of Hujjat al-Islam Sheikh Ahmed Rashid al-Tarfi, a servant of the Holy Shrine of Imam Hussain (AS) in Karbala. The event was attended by faculty members, graduates and current students of the religious institution.

The gathering was organised to promote the message of Ashura and spread the teachings of the Ahl al-Bayt (AS).

The programme began with a Quranic recitation by the Noor-ul-Huda group. Dr Masoumeh Jafari, director of Jamia-tul-Zahra, then welcomed the guests, particularly Sheikh Ahmed Rashid al-Tarfi.

In her address, she briefly highlighted the guest scholar’s religious and missionary activities before concluding with prayers.

The Ashiqan-e-Hussaini group subsequently presented a Persian-language anthem expressing devotion and love for Imam Hussain (AS), also known as Aba Abdillah al-Hussain.

Emphasis on Preserving the Teachings of Ahl al-Bayt

Addressing the gathering, Sheikh Ahmed Rashid al-Tarfi stressed the importance of keeping the message and teachings of the Ahl al-Bayt alive, referring to a saying attributed to Imam Ja'far al-Sadiq (AS).

He highlighted the need to preserve the teachings and exemplary lives of the Ahl al-Bayt and ensure that their message continues to guide future generations.

Referring to the name of Jamia-tul-Zahra and its association with Hazrat Fatima al-Zahra (SA), the visiting scholar praised the efforts of women religious preachers who serve in different regions.

He described their work in promoting the teachings of the Ahl al-Bayt and conveying the message of Islam to society as valuable and worthy of appreciation.

Certificate of Appreciation Presented to the Director

During the event, representatives of the Holy Shrine of Imam Hussain presented an honorary certificate to Dr Masoumeh Jafari in recognition of her services.

The gathering concluded with an opportunity for participants to pay their respects to the sacred flag of the Holy Shrine of Imam Hussain (AS), allowing attendees to express their devotion to the Imam and his enduring legacy.

The event highlighted the continuing efforts of Jamia-tul-Zahra to promote religious education, preserve the message of Ashura and recognise the contribution of women in Islamic scholarship and religious outreach.