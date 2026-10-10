UN delegation visits holy city of Karbala

AhlulBayt News Agency: A United Nations delegation visited the holy city of Karbala to tour its landmarks and learn about the humanitarian activities and services carried out in the city.

The delegation included Olga Mokrova, Senior Security Adviser for Iraq; Ali Hammoud, Director of Security Operations and Information for Iraq; Riyasat Khan, Security Director for the World Food Programme; and Zaid Mohammed Fadhil, UN Security Coordinator for Iraq.

The delegation visited several landmarks and sites across Karbala, including the Holy Shrine of Imam Hussain, where they met with Sheikh Abdul-Mahdi Al-Karbalaey in the holy courtyard.

Al-Karbalaey welcomed the delegation and provided an overview of the Shrine’s history, major projects, and the services it offers to pilgrims.

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