Ammar al-Hakim calls for reopening all airports to Iran-Iraq flights

AhlulBayt News Agency: Senior Iraqi cleric Ammar al-Hakim has called for the reopening of all airports to flights between Iran and Iraq, expressing solidarity with Iran and its people in facing economic pressures.

Earlier on Monday, Iraqi people from every walk of life held massive protests across the country to condemn the Baghdad government’s decision to suspend all flights to and from Iran, according to Press TV.

The nationwide protests were held outside Najaf International Airport, the southern city of Nasiriyah, the holy shrine city of Karbala and the southeastern city of Amarah.

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