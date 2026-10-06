Karbala Hotels Accommodate Around 5 Million Arbaeen Pilgrims

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Muayad Haitham Rasan, Director General of the Inspection and Follow-up Department at Iraq’s Tourism Organization, said approximately five million pilgrims stayed in Karbala’s hotels during the Arbaeen pilgrimage. He added that tourism officials and staff in the province made extensive efforts to provide accommodation and essential services for the large number of visitors.

Rasan said Karbala’s hotels had been fully booked by pilgrims more than 10 days before the beginning of the Arbaeen ceremonies.

According to the Iraqi tourism official, hotel reservations were made by visitors from around 16 countries, including Lebanon, Iran, Pakistan, India, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Morocco, Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Oman and the United Arab Emirates.

Pilgrims from Western countries, including the United Kingdom and the United States, also stayed in Karbala’s hotels. Rasan said the presence of visitors from such a wide range of countries reflected the international scale of the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

He also said inspection teams had been deployed along several routes across Karbala Province to monitor hotel operations and follow up on the services provided to pilgrims.

The teams were responsible for a range of tasks, including inspecting hotels, organizing their operations and monitoring the quality of services provided to visitors during the pilgrimage.