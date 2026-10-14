Bahraini human rights activist: Al Khalifa seeks to eradicate Shia in Bahrain

According to AhlulBayt (a.s.) International News Agency (ABNA), Ali al-Fayez, a Bahraini political and human rights activist, on the sidelines of the press conference "Beyond Prison Bars – Beyond Limitations," while explaining the situation of Shias in Bahrain, emphasized that a war against Shias is ongoing in the country and measures are being taken with the aim of eliminating Shia religion in Bahrain.

Stating that the arrest of dozens of scholars, including professors and directors of seminaries, alongside media discourses and the trial process, has made this issue completely evident, he added: Targeting Shia beliefs, Shia jurisprudence, Shia rituals, and the legitimate aspects of their presence can only indicate a real war.

The Bahraini political and human rights activist, referring to the objectives of holding this press conference, stated the press conference was held with the aim of clarifying the dimensions of what is happening to the Shias of Bahrain for the Islamic world, especially for those interested in human rights and political rights.

Al-Fayez, in continuation, emphasizing that the people of Bahrain today are not merely suffering from oppression and cruelty, noted what is happening in Bahrain is beyond oppression and suppression; the people of this country are facing the suffering of an existential war whose goal is to eradicate this people.

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