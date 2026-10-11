Bahraini scholars issue joint statement supporting Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a joint statement, Bahraini religious scholars throw their weight behind the leader of the Bahraini Islamic Movement, declaring that any man-made decision contradicting divine law is rejected in the scales of faith

Bahraini religious scholars have issued a statement in support of a declaration by Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim, leader of the Bahraini Islamic Movement, regarding the latest decisions taken by the Al Khalifa regime in Bahrain.

In their statement, the scholars declared full support for the contents of Ayatollah Qassim's declaration, saying they stand behind it in a single rank. They described the statement as "a word of truth stemming from the insight of a jurist and the zeal of a believer," expressing what true religion dictates—not what political calculations and worldly interests demand.

Opening with the Quranic verse "Legislation is for none but God. He has commanded that you worship none but Him. That is the upright religion, but most people do not know" (Yusuf: 40), the scholars affirmed that monotheism is not merely a phrase uttered by tongues while its reality is nullified in life.

Rather, they said, it is a covenant between servants and their Lord, requiring that no one be obeyed in opposition to God's command and that no legislation take precedence over His law.

"Whoever acknowledges God's Lordship and Divinity has also acknowledged His right to legislate. Whoever competes with Him in this right has in fact competed with what is exclusively His: 'Unquestionably, His is the creation and the command' (Al-A'raf: 54)," the statement read.

The scholars stressed that any man-made decision contradicting one of God's rulings is rejected in the scales of faith. Such a decision derives no legitimacy from the power that issued it, nor can it bind the conscience of a believer to what opposes his Lord's command.

"This position is neither political hostility nor a pursuit of worldly gain. It is loyalty to the word upon which the heavens and the earth are founded—a word that is not broken and will not be broken: 'And who is better than God in judgment for a people who are certain?' (Al-Ma'idah: 50)," they stated.

The scholars called on all believers to raise the word of monotheism—"La Ilaha Illa Allah"—as a collective banner expressing their unified position against these decisions, describing it as "the answer after which there is no answer."

They also called for spreading this blessed word across all social media and every available platform, using all legitimate and peaceful means in a conscious manner to express opposition and protest.

Addressing Bahrain's ruling power, the scholars urged a review and reversal of these decisions, stating: "A Muslim is not asked to prioritize the will of a creature over the will of his Creator—this is an impossibility beyond the capacity of any believer."

Citing a sacred tradition—"The word La Ilaha Illa Allah is My fortress; whoever enters My fortress is safe from My punishment"—the scholars concluded: "Let this fortress be our refuge and this word our banner. And God is dominant over His affair, and He is sufficient for us and the best Disposer of affairs."

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