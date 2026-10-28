Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim warns against restrictions on Sharia rulings in Bahrain

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Ahmed Qassim, leader of Bahrain's Islamic Movement, has warned of the dangerous consequences of decisions that restrict the implementation of Islamic Sharia rulings in Bahrain, stressing that such measures make the performance of religious obligations contingent on official government permission.

In a statement, Ayatollah Qassim warned of the repercussions of decisions adopted in Bahrain that restrict the implementation of Islamic Sharia rulings, describing them as placing religious obligations under the sway of "official permission" and demanding their immediate and explicit revocation.

Ayatollah Qassim explained that these decisions are not limited to regulating certain religious activities, but go further to restrict the performance of Sharia obligations—making them contingent on government approval, which amounts to an infringement on the right of religion and its rulings.

The statement referred to the condition of obtaining a preliminary two-year license for the performance of certain religious duties, including preaching and lecturing—after which an official license request is again required to continue these activities.

He described this measure not as a concession or recognition of the holders of these positions, but as an attempt to establish the right of the official institution to prevent them from performing their duties after the stipulated period ends.

Ayatollah Qassim assessed these resolutions as in clear contradiction with the right of God, the rulings of the noble religion of Islam, and the Holy Book, stressing that such measures undermine the independence of religious activities and the role of scholars and Islamic schools in fulfilling their religious responsibilities.

The leader of Bahrain's Islamic Movement called for a review and the explicit and immediate revocation of these decisions—if they stem from ignorance of their consequences—and warned that insistence on implementing them, once their truth and destructive dimensions become clear, will lead to dangerous results.

In conclusion, Ayatollah Qassim stressed the dangers of subjecting Sharia obligations to official decisions and emphasized the necessity of resolving this issue in a manner that preserves the sanctity of Sharia rulings and prevents restrictions on what God has made obligatory.

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