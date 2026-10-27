Sheikh Abdullah al-Daqqaq's Request to the Supreme Leader for a Review of Iran's Nuclear Doctrine

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hojat al-Islam Abdullah al-Daqqaq, the director of the Bahraini Seminary in Qom and representative of Sheikh Isa Qassim, the leader of the Bahraini revolution, in a letter addressed to Ayatollah Sayed Mojtaba Khamenei, called for a re-examination of the nuclear doctrine of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the jurisprudential foundations of the fatwa prohibiting weapons of mass destruction in light of new developments.

In this letter, referring to the growing threats against Iran and the Islamic nations, emphasis was placed on examining legitimate and effective solutions to strengthen deterrence; the text of the letter is attached as follows:

In the Name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

To the blessed presence of His Eminence Grand Ayatollah Sayed Mojtaba Khamenei, may his blessings endure

Subject of the request: Review and reconsideration of the nuclear doctrine of the Islamic Republic of Iran in light of the new developments in the Islamic world

Peace be upon you and the mercy of God and His blessings

We hereby once again offer our sincerest condolences to your blessed presence on the occasion of the martyrdom of the mujahid leader of the Islamic world and the martyr of the ummah, His Eminence Grand Ayatollah Khamenei, may God Almighty be pleased with him, and we beseech God Almighty to grant the Islamic ummah dignity, pride, and victory in confronting global arrogance.

Your blessed presence,

We, a group of elite scholars and researchers of the Islamic world, while acknowledging the lofty status of jurisprudence and religious authority in explaining religious rulings and safeguarding the supreme interests of the Islamic ummah, believe that the fatwa prohibiting the production, stockpiling, and use of weapons of mass destruction, which was issued by the martyred leader of the Islamic Revolution, arose from deep religious foundations, firm moral beliefs, and a humane outlook whose goal was to protect human lives and prevent humanitarian catastrophes.

However, the rapid developments and new events in the Islamic world have made the necessity of jurisprudential and strategic review of certain major issues related to the security of the Islamic ummah and deterrence against the threats facing it more evident than ever.

The continuous crimes of the Zionist regime, with the support of arrogant powers, against the oppressed people of Gaza and Lebanon, the military aggression of the United States of America and the Zionist regime against the Islamic Republic of Iran, the martyrdom of the leader of the Islamic Revolution, and the killing of innocent children in Minab and other oppressed citizens are all clear evidence that the international system, in dealing with aggressive powers, does not always act in accordance with the requirements of justice and humane rules.

These concerns are doubled given the Zionist regime's possession of strategic and nuclear capabilities and the continuation of threats to the security of the region and the Islamic world by this regime without transparency and without being subject to appropriate international oversight. Moreover, reports and concerns raised about the use of weapons and munitions containing radioactive materials, including depleted uranium, in regional conflicts confirm the necessity of carefully examining the humanitarian, legal, and security dimensions of this issue.

In such circumstances, attention to the teachings of the Holy Quran regarding defense preparedness and the creation of deterrent capability as an undeniable necessity takes on special importance. God Almighty says in the sixtieth verse of Surah Al-Anfal:

"And prepare against them whatever you are able of power and of steeds of war by which you may terrify the enemy of God and your enemy and others besides them whom you do not know but God knows..."

This noble verse emphasizes the principle of comprehensive defense preparedness and the strengthening of deterrent capability against enemies; a principle that, in the current circumstances, given the existing threats against the Islamic Republic of Iran and other Islamic nations, requires careful examination in accordance with the requirements of the day.

On the other hand, God Almighty says in verse 194 of Surah Al-Baqarah:

"So whoever has assaulted you, then assault him in the same way that he has assaulted you. And fear God and know that God is with those who fear Him."

It is clear that citing these two verses requires observance of other definitive religious principles, including the prohibition of injustice, the prohibition of transgressing divine limits, and the necessity of protecting the lives of the innocent. Therefore, the fundamental question is how one can reconcile and establish compatibility between the definitive principles of Sharia, the necessity of defending the Islamic ummah, and the requirements of deterrence against growing threats.

Furthermore, the demands raised by a segment of public opinion and political and social circles for a review of existing commitments and restrictions and the achievement of a level of strategic deterrence commensurate with regional threats show that this issue has become one of the serious concerns of society.

Accordingly, we request your blessed presence, given the changes that have occurred in the political, military, and security conditions of the Islamic world and with attention to the foundations of dynamic ijtihad, to once again subject the issue of the nuclear doctrine of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the jurisprudential foundations of the fatwa prohibiting weapons of mass destruction to deep reflection and examination; in a manner that, while safeguarding the lofty principles of Islam in protecting human life, provides the possibility of examining and explaining legitimate, effective, and appropriate solutions to ensure sustainable security, strengthen deterrent capability, and prevent the repetition of the enemies' aggressions.

We hope that your jurisprudential and wise guidance, while safeguarding the fundamental principles of Sharia and human dignity, will provide the ground for attention to the legitimate concerns of the believers and Islamic nations and open bright horizons for protecting the independence, security, and dignity of the Islamic ummah.

We beseech God Almighty to perpetuate your dignity and successes and to grant the Islamic ummah victory, pride, and honor.

Peace be upon you and the mercy of God and His blessings.

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