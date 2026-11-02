Iran Embassy in Mexico honors 168 Minab children massacred in US-Israeli aggression

AhlulBayt News Agency: Mexico has paid tribute to 168 Iranian children massacred in US-Israeli aggression in Minab, holding a memorial ceremony alongside its traditional Day of the Dead celebrations to ensure their memory is not forgotten.

Hosted by Iran’s Embassy in Mexico, the ceremony brought together around 200 political, academic, cultural, and media figures, highlighting shared Iranian and Mexican traditions of honoring the deceased.

Participants included Mexican lawmakers Maria Magdalena Rosales Cruz and Xóchitl Bravo, as well as academics, artists, journalists and students. The event also featured the Mexican artist behind the artwork titled “Minab Butterflies.”

Iran’s Ambassador Abolfazl Pasandideh recalled the children killed in Minab, the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and other victims of the US-Israeli war on Iran.

He spoke about how those who have passed away continue to live among the bereaved through memories, their legacy, and spiritual bonds.

Rosales Cruz also addressed the gathering, stressing the importance of preserving the memory of the Minab children.

“We must not allow the memory of these children to be forgotten,” she said, emphasizing the need to draw international public attention to the tragedy and the suffering of its victims.

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