Spanish Prime Minister says US-Israeli war on Iran has cost Europeans over €100 billion

AhlulBayt News Agency: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has said the US-Israeli war on Iran has cost Europeans more than €100bn.

In a message posted on X on Friday, accompanied by a video statement, Sanchez said ordinary people were bearing the economic burden of the unwarranted war on Iran.

“Those of us who raised our voices against the war were right when we said NO to war,” he wrote, adding, “We knew ordinary people would end up paying the bill.”

Speaking at a news conference following the European Council summit in Brussels on Friday, Sanchez said opponents of the war had been proved right “not only from the standpoint of international law and respect for human rights, but also because of the economic and social consequences our fellow citizens are once again experiencing.”

“Ultimately, ordinary people end up paying for it, and unfortunately that is already being felt,” he emphasized.

Sanchez pointed out that rising fuel costs at the filling station is adding to the cost of living for ordinary people.

The Spanish leader said to help those affected by rising fuel costs, his administration and the country’s parliament had approved a package worth more than 12 billion euros “to protect the affected sectors and also to protect citizens who use their cars.”

He said the present priority for them was to bring down the increased energy prices that were creating problems for people around the world.

“What matters now is resolving this disaster as soon as possible,” he said.

The US and the Israeli regime jointly launched an unprovoked aggression against Iran on February 28 by targeting Iran’s top officials and also an elementary school in Minab, south of the country, killing 168 innocent children, teachers, and parents.

In response, the Iranian armed forces launched retaliatory attacks against US and Israeli targets in the region.

The war came to a halt after 40 days with a ceasefire, which was then formalized in mid June by signing the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding by the presidents of Iran and the US.

The war inflicted high costs on the aggressors while they failed to achieve their stated objectives of subduing Iran or dismantling its defensive capabilities.

Since then, Iranian forces have maintained a tight grip on the Strait of Hormuz. The closing of the key waterway by Iran has put the energy markets in a chokehold.

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