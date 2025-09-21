Spanish PM may face Mossad, CIA action for backing Gaza: Analyst

Ahlulbayt News Agency: The Spanish government and Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez have recently taken a firm stance in support of Palestine and the people of Gaza, drawing sharp reactions from Israeli officials—particularly Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar— who targeted Sánchez and his government.

In a countermove, the Spanish government summoned Israel’s chargé d’affaires to convey Madrid’s formal protest over those remarks.

‘Europe’s Pressure on Israel is insufficient’

Dr. Firas Alcharani, a Spanish analyst specializing in international affairs, commented on Madrid’s measures in support of the Palestinian people and sanctions against the Israeli regime in an interview with ABNA News Agency, saying: “Positive measures have been taken in this regard; however, they remain insufficient, and the people of Gaza require further support.”

“Of course, such measures are important in influencing Europe’s position. Spain, Ireland, and Slovenia are among the countries that have shifted their policies toward the Israeli regime,” he noted, adding that while all these stances are considered impactful, they are certainly not sufficient, and more decisive action is needed.

Commenting on Sa’ar’s remarks against Sánchez, he said: “It is natural for Israel to accuse any individual, institution, or country that stands up to the Zionist regime’s terrorism and arrogance of corruption and anti-Semitism.”

Referring to Spain’s move to summon the Israeli regime’s chargé d’affaires in Madrid, Dr. Alcharani said, “This step is highly significant as it increases pressure on Europe’s overall position, on Western media, and also on the broader stance of Europe and the United States. Holding the Israeli regime accountable for the crimes it commits is of critical importance.”

The Spanish expert stressed the need for international action in support of the people of Gaza and for measures similar to those taken by Madrid and mentioned, “Europe’s political and economic role and position mostly serve the interests of the Israeli regime, while the majority of European nations support the just cause of Palestine. As a result, there is no unified European decision, and the available pressure tools are limited and inadequate.”

He went on to say that the U.S. position has not changed and will not change, as the adversaries of the U.S and the Zionist Regime are one and the same, and they use leverage over Europe to secure support for Israel.

'Spanish PM Sánchez may face CIA, Mossad action for backing Gaza'

Regarding the possible consequences of Spain and Sánchez’s support in opposition to the United States and Israel, he clarified, “There will certainly be pressure and potential repercussions against Sánchez and his party from Mossad and the CIA, including efforts to unseat him. Just last month, they revived a case—long concealed by the anti-corruption police but now brought to public attention.”