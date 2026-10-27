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Disclosure of Secret Networks of Zionist Regime Based on FBI Documents

27 October 2026 - 23:04
News ID: 1883412
Disclosure of Secret Networks of Zionist Regime Based on FBI Documents

According to documents released by the Institute for Research: Middle Eastern Policy (IRmep) on October 21, American officials were investigating activities ranging from explosives smuggling and illegal shipment of military equipment to occupied Palestine to intelligence communications and access to Arab League documents in New York.

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Newly released FBI documents reveal American counterintelligence investigations into networks linked to the Zionist regime during the years of its formation, including weapons and aircraft smuggling and intelligence gathering.

These documents, which the Institute for Research: Middle Eastern Policy (IRmep) released on October 21, show that American officials were investigating activities ranging from explosives smuggling and illegal shipment of military equipment to occupied Palestine to intelligence communications and access to Arab League documents in New York.

According to this report, several individuals were arrested in 1948 after explosives were discovered at a port in New Jersey. Also in 1950, Al Schwimmer and several other defendants were fined for the illegal transfer of about 30 aircraft to Israel.

These cases were part of FBI investigations into networks linked to Israeli intelligence.

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